- Dust off your boots. The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo kicks off today.

It begins with a parade at 9 a.m. Friday. The parade starts at the Historic Court House in Richmond and will proceed to Rosenberg. The theme this year is "A Home Grown Fair".

The fair and rodeo runs until October 6. The annual event, now it its 83rd year, will have live entertainment, carnival rides, food, a livestock show and a rodeo.

For information about events and tickets visit https://fortbendcountyfair.com/