The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo debuts five new rides this season, including the Titan, the newest ride for thrill seekers.

With speeds of up to 60 miles an hour and extending 17 stories into the air, the Titan is this year's challenge for those looking for some extra adventure.

"Just imagine yourself on the end of an airplane propeller!" said Chris Lopez with Ray Cammack Shows.

For those wanting something a bit more tame, there are plenty of options.

"There's five brand new rides," said Lopez. "We've got 83 rides out here, 55 games, and 40 food stands, so there's something for everybody."

Other new attractions include the Ice Jet, which will take riders around in a bobsled. The Klondike is a new looping roller coaster. For the kids, the Teacups and Happy Train are new on the roster as well.