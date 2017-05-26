Finding Famiilies - 13-year-old Jeremiah needs a forever home

- Many children in foster care who develop into teenagers will never get adopted, but there are groups working to change that. In this edition of Finding Families, FOX 26 News introduces you to a 13-year-old boy who is ready to find his forever family.

Jeremiah is an 8th grade student who is enrolled in two math classes and enjoys technology and baking. He has a form of autism. His caseworkers believe he would do best in a home that can provide him a lot of attention to help him thrive. He has dreams of going to Texas A&M University and becoming a veterinarian.

To learn more about adopting Jeremiah or any other child, email info@depelchin.org.