Teenage twins looking for family to adopt them

- Though most people think about a baby when adopting, there are many older children and teenagers who need loving, forever homes, too. In this month's Finding Families segment, Sally MacDonald introduces you to a set of twins who are ready to complete someone's home.

Eli and Anna are 14-year-old twins, living in separate foster homes. Eli likes to sketch, write, play sports and listen to rock music. Anna enjoys reading and watching television. Both teens say they want a fun loving family who will have game nights and support them.

To adopt Eli and Anna or any other child, email info@depelchin.org