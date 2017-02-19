Teenage twins looking for family to adopt them

By: Sally MacDonald

Posted:Feb 19 2017 10:04AM CST

Updated:Feb 19 2017 05:23PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Though most people think about a baby when adopting, there are many older children and teenagers who need loving, forever homes, too.  In this month's Finding Families segment, Sally MacDonald introduces you to a set of twins who are ready to complete someone's home.

Eli and Anna are 14-year-old twins, living in separate foster homes.  Eli likes to sketch, write, play sports and listen to rock music.  Anna enjoys reading and watching television.  Both teens say they want a fun loving family who will have game nights and support them. 

To adopt Eli and Anna or any other child, email info@depelchin.org

 

 


