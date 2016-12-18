Finding Families - Kamarrion needs a permanent home

Sally MacDonald

Posted:Dec 18 2016 10:14AM CST

Updated:Dec 28 2016 10:17AM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The holidays are a fun time for kids, but they can be challenging for children who don't have a permanent home.  In this month's Finding Families segment, Sally MacDonald introduces you to a three-year-old boy available for adoption right now. 

Kamarrion has been in foster care since he was a baby.  He is playful and engaging with others. Kamarrion has special needs and would do best with a family who can devote a lot of time to his care.  If you are interested in adopting Kamarrion or any other child, email info@depelchin.org

 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston