Finding Families - Kamarrion needs a permanent home Finding Families Kamarrion Needs A Permanent Home The holidays are a fun time for kids, but they can be challenging for children who don't have a permanent home. In this month's Finding Families segment, Sally MacDonald introduces you to a three-year-old boy available for adoption right now.

Kamarrion has been in foster care since he was a baby. He is playful and engaging with others. Kamarrion has special needs and would do best with a family who can devote a lot of time to his care. If you are interested in adopting Kamarrion or any other child, email info@depelchin.org