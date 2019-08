As kids go back to school, many students in our area are doing so without the support of a permanent family. In this month's "Finding Families," Sally MacDonald introduces you to a 13-year-old girl who is available for adoption right now.

We met Stephanie at Marvino's Italian Kitchen in Cypress, where she became chef for a day. She loves pizza, volleyball, reading and science.

"I like to do hair and do nails. I like to make slime and stuff like that," she said.

"Unfortunately she's been in and out of foster care for the past 8 years of her life, and it is so important for her to establish permanency as soon as possible," said Atasha Kelley-Harris, Depelchin Children's Center.

Stephanie says she wants to have parents who will take the time to care for her, just like she has dreams of caring for others one day as a nurse.

"In the world there's people in need, and I just like to take care of them," said Stephanie.

Depelchin Children's Center is working to find Stephanie a forever family. To adopt, you must be 21, be in good health and be able to financially provide for a child.

"There are so many benefits of adopting an older child, to help to coach them into adulthood, and that's what we want to see happen," said Kelley-Harris.

To find out more about fostering or adoption, email info@depelchin.org.