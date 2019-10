Decals are being sold to raise money for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal who was shot and killed last week while conducting a traffic stop in northwest Houston.

To tell the deeper significance of this story, we go back to 2015. Deputy Dhaliwal spoke highly of his brother in blue, Deputy Darren Goforth, who was shot and killed at a gas station.

"I want to tell Kathleen, Eva Ryan, we are their family for life,” said Deputy Dhaliwal in 2015.

Dhaliwal placed a decal honoring Goforth at the gas pump where he was killed.

“I definitely did not expect to be here four years later, and not for him,” said Lisa Ciaccio who helped distribute the decals for Goforth with Dhaliwal to raise money. “We work with him several times, and I was pretty shocked to hear it was him of all people.”

She tasked herself with now designing his with one goal in mind-

“To make it specific to him so it grasped everything that he was trying to do with him uniform and the community,” said Ciaccio.

After many drafts, Lisa finally liked one of them and received approval from Dhaliwal’s family. ADDI Printing out of Pearland donated their time and money to print hundreds of decals that are being sold for $10. All proceeds will go to the Dhaliwal family.

“It's hope for his family and hopefully his 3 children will benefit from it,” said Margaret Foster who is a volunteer raising money for the family.

“When people see the stickers they realize we are going to back the blue,” said Ciaccio.

Decals are available:

- ADDI Printing in Pearland

1339 Broadway St

Pearland, TX 77581

-Funeral Service Wednesday October 2

Berry Center

8877 Barker Cypress Rd

Cypress, TX 77433