Decals honoring Deputy Dhaliwal raise money for family By Rashi Vats, FOX 26 News
Posted Sep 30 2019 11:17AM CDT
Video Posted Sep 30 2019 06:27AM CDT f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430799622");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_430799622_430771815_154545"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_430799622_430771815_154545";this.videosJson='[{"id":"430771815","video":"610127","title":"Dhaliwal%20decals","caption":"Dhaliwal%20decals","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F30%2FDhaliwal_decals_0_7680698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F30%2FDhaliwal_decals_610127_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664450828%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D_tHwlF7WMLdg_OTn-S4DO_0ggu8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmorning-news%2Fdecals-honoring-deputy-dhaliwal-raise-money-for-family"}},"createDate":"Sep 30 2019 06:27AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_430799622_430771815_154545",video:"610127",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/30/Dhaliwal_decals_0_7680698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Dhaliwal%2520decals",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/30/Dhaliwal_decals_610127_1800.mp4?Expires=1664450828&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=_tHwlF7WMLdg_OTn-S4DO_0ggu8",eventLabel:"Dhaliwal%20decals-430771815",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmorning-news%2Fdecals-honoring-deputy-dhaliwal-raise-money-for-family"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Rashi Vats, FOX 26 News
Posted Sep 30 2019 11:17AM CDT
Video Posted Sep 30 2019 06:27AM CDT
Houston, Texas - style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">Decals are being sold to raise money for Deputy <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Sandeep" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Sandeep</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dhaliwal" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dhaliwal</span> who was shot and killed last week while conducting a traffic stop in northwest Houston. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">To tell the deeper significance of this story, we go back to 2015. Deputy <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dhaliwal" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dhaliwal</span> spoke highly of his brother in blue, Deputy Darren <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Goforth" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Goforth</span>, who was shot and killed at a gas station. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span style="color:black"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>I want to tell Kathleen, Eva Ryan, we are their family for life,<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">”</span> said Deputy <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dhaliwal" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dhaliwal</span> in 2015. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span style="color:black"><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dhaliwal" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dhaliwal</span> placed a decal honoring <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Goforth" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Goforth</span> at the gas pump where he was killed. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">“I definitely did not expect to be here four years later, and not for him,” said Lisa <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Ciaccio" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Ciaccio</span> who helped distribute the decals for <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Goforth" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Goforth</span> with <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dhaliwal" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dhaliwal</span> to raise money. “We work with him several times, and I was pretty shocked to hear it was him of all people.” </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">She tasked herself with now designing his with one goal in mind- </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">“To make it specific to him so it grasped everything that he was trying to do with him uniform and the community,” said <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Ciaccio" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Ciaccio</span>. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">After many drafts, Lisa finally liked one of them and received approval from <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dhaliwal's" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dhaliwal’s</span> family. <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="ADDI" data-wsc-lang="en_US">ADDI</span> Printing out of <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Pearland" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Pearland</span> donated their time and money to print hundreds of decals that are being sold for $10. All proceeds will go to the <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dhaliwal" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dhaliwal</span> family. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span style="color:black"> “It's hope for his family and hopefully his 3 children will benefit from it,” said Margaret Foster who is a volunteer raising money for the family. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">“When people see the stickers they realize we are <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="going to back" data-grammar-rule="GO_TO_HOME" data-wsc-lang="en_US">going to back</span> the blue,” said <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Ciaccio" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Ciaccio</span>. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <hr /> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">Decals are available:<br /> <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="-" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">-</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="ADDI" data-wsc-lang="en_US">ADDI</span> Printing in <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Pearland" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Pearland</span></span></span></span></span><br /> 1339 Broadway St<br /> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Pearland" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Pearland</span>, TX 77581</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">-Funeral Service <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="Wednesday" data-grammar-rule="MISSING_COMMA_AFTER_WEEKDAY" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Wednesday</span> October 2<br /> Berry Center</span></span></span></span><br /> 8877 Barker Cypress Rd<br /> Cypress, TX 77433</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><br /> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEO Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-ktxh">EEO Public File (KTXH)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/2109956-story">Jobs at Fox 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: 