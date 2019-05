- Dance House Fitness is encouraging people to have fun while getting fit on National Fitness Day!

DHF believes your body was made to “werk.”

Boring workouts are a thing of the past, and clients are said to walk out of sessions feeling great, both physically and emotionally.

DHF has two Houston locations-- DHF Montrose, which is located at 1839 Richmond Ave., and DHF Heights at 246 W. 19th Street.

For more information on how to book a class, go to www.dancehousefitness.com.