Five months ago, husband and wife John and Carmalita Batiste opened a restaurant for the first time, citing a need for healthy and affordable food that tastes good. They took over the Dacapo's Pastry Shop location in The Heights section of Houston. All of their savory dishes are affordable, organic and gluten-free. Carmalita shows FOX 26 food segment contributor and food talk radio show host, Cleverley Stone, how to make a spicy chicken dip with tasty organic rotisserie chicken that is baked in a spicy sauce with cheese and served with gluten-free tortilla chips.