Passover is observed on April 19 and Leibman's Eatery, Market & Gifts , which has been in business on the west side of Houston over four decades, offers prepared foods for the Jewish holiday.

Joined by Houston's Morning Show contributor and food radio show host Cleverley Stone , owner Sharon Leibman descibes the delicatessen's Seder plate which includes roasted lamb shank bone, roasted egg, horseradish root, parsley, charosis and saltwater.

Leibman's Eatery, Market & Gifts is located on the Katy Freeway service road near Gessner Road.