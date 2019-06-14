< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Reggae Hut Celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month with Cuban Creole Shrimp Dish Shrimp Dish&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/cooking-with-cleverley/reggae-hut-celebrates-caribbean-american-heritage-month-with-cuban-creole-shrimp-dish" data-title="Reggae Hut Celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month with Cuban Creole Shrimp Dish" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/cooking-with-cleverley/reggae-hut-celebrates-caribbean-american-heritage-month-with-cuban-creole-shrimp-dish" addthis:title="Reggae Hut Celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month with Cuban Creole Shrimp Dish"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412662092.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412662092");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412662092_412654816_196096"></div> <script>$(function(){var By Cleverley Stone
Posted Jun 14 2019 08:59AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 14 2019 08:16AM CDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 09:01AM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Reggae Hut, located in Houston's Third Ward, serves affordable Caribbean cuisine. In June the restaurant is celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month. Restaurant owner Marcus Davis tells us about the restaurant and the month-long celebration. More Cooking with Cleverley Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Curry_Snapper_for_Caribbean_American_Her_0_7397372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Curry_Snapper_for_Caribbean_American_Her_0_7397372_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Curry_Snapper_for_Caribbean_American_Her_0_7397372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Curry_Snapper_for_Caribbean_American_Her_0_7397372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Curry_Snapper_for_Caribbean_American_Her_0_7397372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chef Tony Davis demonstrates how he makes his Curry Snapper dish at Reggae Hut, located in Houston's Third Ward. Yanique Rhule tells FOX 26 food segment contributor and food talk radio show host, Cleverley Stone, about events happening at Reggae Hut" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Curry Snapper for Caribbean American Heritage Month at Reggae Hut</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cleverley Stone </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 09:03AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 09:06AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chef Tony Davis demonstrates how he makes his Curry Snapper dish at Reggae Hut, located in Houston's Third Ward. The whole cooked red snapper on a plate is an impressive sight and the portion size is large enough for two people. Yanique Rhule tells FOX 26 food segment contributor and food talk radio show host, Cleverley Stone, about events happening at Reggae Hut in June for Caribbean American Heritage Month. And Tony's brother, Marcus Davis, tells us about the restaurant.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/cooking-with-cleverley/making-a-banana-split-cake-at-carmalita-s-cuisine-in-the-heights" title="Making a banana split cake at Carmalita's Cuisine in The Heights" data-articleId="410986913" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Making_a_banana_split_cake_at_Carmalita__0_7355102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Making_a_banana_split_cake_at_Carmalita__0_7355102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Making_a_banana_split_cake_at_Carmalita__0_7355102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Making_a_banana_split_cake_at_Carmalita__0_7355102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Making_a_banana_split_cake_at_Carmalita__0_7355102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John Batiste, who owns Carmalita's with his wife, Carmalita, shows FOX 26 food segment contributor and food talk radio show host, Cleverley Stone, how to turn a piece of cake and into a festive banana split cake. He also talks about their savory food" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Making a banana split cake at Carmalita's Cuisine in The Heights</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cleverley Stone </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 02:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In January 2019 Carmalita's Cuisine took over a neighborhood favorite restaurant in The Heights section of Houston called Dacapo's Pastry Shop. Carmalita's offers organic, gluten-free savory food. Not wanting to disappoint the pastry shop's long time customers, Carmalita's obtained Dacapo's sweet recipes and now offers their cakes, pies and cookies. These treats are not organic or gluten-free. John Batiste, who owns Carmalita's with his wife, Carmalita, shows FOX 26 food segment contributor and food talk radio show host, Cleverley Stone, how to turn a piece of cake and into a festive banana split cake. He also talks about their savory foods and a new meals-to-go program.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/cooking-with-cleverley/spicy-chicken-dip-an-affordable-all-organic-and-gluten-free-dish-at-carmalita-s-cuisine" title="Spicy chicken dip, an affordable all organic and gluten-free dish at Carmalita's Cuisine" data-articleId="410986866" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Spicy_chicken_dip__an_affordable_all_org_0_7355104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Spicy_chicken_dip__an_affordable_all_org_0_7355104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Spicy_chicken_dip__an_affordable_all_org_0_7355104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Spicy_chicken_dip__an_affordable_all_org_0_7355104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Spicy_chicken_dip__an_affordable_all_org_0_7355104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carmalita shows FOX 26 food segment contributor and food talk radio show host, Cleverley Stone, how to make a spicy chicken dip with tasty organic rotisserie chicken that is baked in a spicy sauce with cheese and served with gluten-free tortilla chip" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Spicy chicken dip, an affordable all organic and gluten-free dish at Carmalita's Cuisine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cleverley Stone </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 02:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five months ago, husband and wife John and Carmalita Batiste opened a restaurant for the first time, citing a need for healthy and affordable food that tastes good. They took over the Dacapo's Pastry Shop location in The Heights section of Houston. All of their savory dishes are affordable, organic and gluten-free. Carmalita shows FOX 26 food segment contributor and food talk radio show host, Cleverley Stone, how to make a spicy chicken dip with tasty organic rotisserie chicken that is baked in a spicy sauce with cheese and served with gluten-free tortilla chips.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end Most Recent src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/vlcsnap-2019-06-14-08h12m29s180_1560520837367_7397379_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/vlcsnap-2019-06-14-08h12m29s180_1560520837367_7397379_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/vlcsnap-2019-06-14-08h12m29s180_1560520837367_7397379_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/vlcsnap-2019-06-14-08h12m29s180_1560520837367_7397379_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/vlcsnap-2019-06-14-08h12m29s180_1560520837367_7397379_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Reggae Hut Celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month with Cuban Creole Shrimp Dish</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/making-history-missy-elliott-in-tears-gets-inducted-into-songwriters-hall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/20/Missy-Elliot_1503262796388_3946660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/20/Missy-Elliot_1503262796388_3946660_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/20/Missy-Elliot_1503262796388_3946660_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/20/Missy-Elliot_1503262796388_3946660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/20/Missy-Elliot_1503262796388_3946660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missy&#x20;Elliott" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Making history! Missy Elliott, in tears, gets inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/62608640_2379676125418682_2115750870544023552_n_1560512873779_7397228_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/62608640_2379676125418682_2115750870544023552_n_1560512873779_7397228_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/62608640_2379676125418682_2115750870544023552_n_1560512873779_7397228_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/62608640_2379676125418682_2115750870544023552_n_1560512873779_7397228_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/62608640_2379676125418682_2115750870544023552_n_1560512873779_7397228_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-charged-with-capital-murder-of-houston-father-now-in-custody" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Man_charged_in_death_of_Houston_father_a_0_7397196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Man_charged_in_death_of_Houston_father_a_0_7397196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Man_charged_in_death_of_Houston_father_a_0_7397196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Man_charged_in_death_of_Houston_father_a_0_7397196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Man_charged_in_death_of_Houston_father_a_0_7397196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No bond for man charged with capital murder of Houston father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/baby-of-slain-teen-marlen-ochoa-lopez-dies-after-weeks-on-life-support" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marlen&#x20;Ochoa-Uriostegui&#x20;and&#x20;her&#x20;baby&#x20;boy&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Yadiel&#x20;Yovany&#x20;Lopez&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Family&#x20;photos" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Baby of slain teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez dies after weeks on life support</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 