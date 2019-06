In January 2019 Carmalita's Cuisine took over a neighborhood favorite restaurant in The Heights section of Houston called Dacapo's Pastry Shop. Carmalita's offers organic, gluten-free savory food. Not wanting to disappoint the pastry shop's long time customers, Carmalita's obtained Dacapo's sweet recipes and now offers their cakes, pies and cookies. These treats are not organic or gluten-free. John Batiste, who owns Carmalita's with his wife, Carmalita, shows FOX 26 food segment contributor and food talk radio show host, Cleverley Stone, how to turn a piece of cake and into a festive banana split cake. He also talks about their savory foods and a new meals-to-go program.