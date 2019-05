In about ten years, Liz and Jerry Hale have gone from selling cake pops and cupcakes from a food trailer to owning a brick and mortar coffee shop called Plum Coffee Shop. Located in Cypress, Texas, their coffee shop is open from 5 A.M. to 7 P.M., seven days a week. And it has a convenient drive-thru window. In addition to coffees and sweet treats, Plum also offers breakfast sandwiches, paninis and special layered beverages. Liz shows FOX 26 food segment contributor and food talk radio show host, Cleverley Stone, how to make a fancy lemonade and violet tea layered beverage.