Carmelo's Cucina Italiana in Houston Restaurant Weeks

Carmelo's Ristorante was a charter participant in Houston Restaurant Weeks since the event first launched in 2003 until 2016. Under the new ownership of proprietor Ben Berg since January 2018, Carmelo's Cucina Italiana will resume the tradition of HRW participation in 2018.

Executive chef Daniel Berg, who also happens to be Ben's brother, describes to FOX 26 News segment contributor and CBS Sports Radio 650 food show host Cleverley Stone the Houston Restaurant Weeks dinner, lunch and brunch options available at Carmelo's Cucina Italiana.