Houston Restaurant Weeks extended until Sept. 30

- Houston Restaurant Weeks, the annual month-long fundraising event that benefits the Houston Food Bank, was severely disrupted by Tropical Storm Harvey. The flooding caused damage to several participating restaurants and their temporary closures have directly affected employees and impacted the Houston-area economy as a whole.

Event founder and chair Cleverley Stone read the following statement on her CBS Sports Radio 650 show:

Dear Friends:



As many of you know Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW) has grown to be the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank.

Thanks to the generosity of the Houston's restaurant industry, we have generated millions of dollars to fight hunger in our great city.



And that industry desperately needs YOUR help!



Because of the devastation of Hurricane Harvey many of the restaurants have been closed for days and have suffered significant financial losses.

This extends beyond business owners ... it also affects thousands of restaurant employees.



As a way to generate business for these wonderful partners, HRW will extend the fundraiser through September 30th.

We need you to help us spread the word and encourage Houstonians to continue to DINE OUT AND DO GOOD!



Please join us in showing Harvey what a “Tsunami of Love” can do!



Simply make a short video challenging 3 others to dine out now until September 30th. Videos can be posted to your social media accounts.