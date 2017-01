Cooking with Cleverley

Preparing blistered Shishito peppers from Edison

With help from FOX 26 News contributor Cleverley Stone, Michael Sanguinetti, owner and executive chef of Edison, demonstrates how to prepare blistered Shishito peppers and gremolata as part of a grilled spice-rubbed Gulf snapper entree. Edison opened in late 2016 in the Near Northside district of Houston on -- wait for it -- Edison Street!