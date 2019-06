It is International Picnic Day and you can cater to your appetite and eyes with an Instagram-able feast by Picnics in the City!

They bring the picnic to you at a gorgeous location in the city with variations of themes and foods you can choose from.

It's a concept that came from a friend in Paris that gave them the idea to bring to Houston.

If the weather isn't cooperating, you can also host the picnic indoors. It is perfect for a birthday, proposal or baby shower. Isa Rodarte with the picnics said Houstonians have been loving the concept and having been giving really great feedback.

