Divorce has gone down, except in one category. That category is empty nesters. It’s common for couples to experience anxiety prior to their children leaving. In fact, many couples go through a transition period, similar to what their child goes through, three to six months prior to them moving out. They don’t sleep well, feel more stressed, and worry about their future. There are uncertainties about what your life will look life when the kids move out; will you be one of those couples that drift apart or will you grow stronger together and live a marriage that shares adventure and purpose?

Studies find that marital happiness increases after the kids leave home, especially for couples who have been married more than thirty-fine years. However, if you gave so much attention to the children you had little left to nurture yourself or your partner, you may find yourself feeling lost and disoriented. Couples who struggle most have been couples who put their marital dreams on hold until after the children were grown.

The good news is no matter where you find yourself in your marriage, there is hope. The sooner you begin moving toward your partner instead of further away, the more likely to relearn how to love your marriage. Below are suggestions to start today: