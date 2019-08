- With students headed back to school across our area, they might be in need of something to do once they get out.

Kevin Hattery, the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, was on Houston's Morning Show to talk about their program.

Across the Greater Houston area, they serve over 22,000 kids, ages 6-17, in 23 different sites.

The after school program is more than a typical daycare.

Hattery says their focus is put success within reach of their club members. They focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character development. He says they provide caring mentors, homework assistance, nutritious meals, and organize athletics to help them grow and learn in a positive environment.

The cost to attend is $5 per school year. If the family can't afford it, the student can get a scholarship.

To apply and learn more, visit http://bgcgh.org/