Is drinking water all day actually the best way to stay hydrated?

Dr. John Higgins, sports cardiologist with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, shared advice on Houston's Morning Show.

Dr. Higgins says per day, people should drink about a gallon of water, but other beverages like milk or juice also count toward that total.

The best drinks for hydration include milk, tea and juice. Drinks that aren't great for hydration are coffee and alcohol—they can actually dehydrate you.