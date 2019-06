AsiaFest 2019

Event Details:

1370 Southmore Boulevard, Houston, TX 77004

Eat, shop, and play at Asia Society's annual festival! An international bazaar, performances, arts and crafts, fusion cuisine, live demonstrations, and more await at this FREE indoor event.

New this year:

Embark on an adventure through Asia, using our passport to explore different regions' traditions, cultures, and food!

Guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite family-friendly Asian pop culture character. All costumed guests ages 18 and under are invited to participate in a Costume/Cosplay Contest at 1 p.m. upstairs during the festival.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Click HERE for more information & don't forget to follow Asia Society on social media and share your photos with them:

Facebook: @AsiaSocietyTexas | #AsiaFestTX

Instagram and Twitter: @AsiaSocietyTX | #AsiaFestTX