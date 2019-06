More Texans than ever are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home to celebrate Independence Day, totaling more than 3.5 million people, according to AAA Texas.

Three million Texans will be driving; therefore, traffic could be a headache during the holiday timeframe of July 3 – 7.

AAA Texas’ Joshua Zuber stopped by Houston’s Morning Show Wednesday and found out where traffic could be worse than normal on our area roadways.

Among the worst delays expected are along the Beltway 8 Eastbound on July 3 at 9:45 am, I69 Westbound (Southwest Freeway) on July 4 at 11:15 am, I 10 Eastbound (East Freeway) on July 4 at 2 pm and I 45 S (Gulf Freeway) on July 5 at 4:30 pm. These roadways could see traffic delays well above normal, ranging from 10 to 30 minutes extra.

AAA Texas always recommends before heading out on a road trip to prepare yourself and your vehicle. You can do that by planning your route out ahead of time, get your automobile checked by a trusted mechanic and get plenty of rest and take breaks.