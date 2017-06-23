Army stew from Ohn Korean Eatery

- Ohn Korean Eatery, a new restaurant in the Chinatown district of southwest Houston, is also a soju bar. Soju is a Korean colorless distilled alcoholic beverage. The food served at Ohn Korean Eatery complements the soju.

Managing partner Charlie Cho demonstrates to FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone

how to prepare Army Stew, a dish made with many ingredients. He also explains why the seating booths have mysterious sliding walls and describes some of the other dishes offered at the restaurant.

Army Stew

Ingredients

Instant ramen noodles

Korean spicy pepper paste, to taste

Kimchi

Hot dogs, sliced north to south

Spam, sliced

Tofu, sliced

Baked beans

American cheese slices

Cabbage, chopped

Onions, sliced

Green onions, chopped

Carrots, chopped

Fish stock broth

Directions