Army stew from Ohn Korean Eatery
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Ohn Korean Eatery, a new restaurant in the Chinatown district of southwest Houston, is also a soju bar. Soju is a Korean colorless distilled alcoholic beverage. The food served at Ohn Korean Eatery complements the soju.
Managing partner Charlie Cho demonstrates to FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone
how to prepare Army Stew, a dish made with many ingredients. He also explains why the seating booths have mysterious sliding walls and describes some of the other dishes offered at the restaurant.
Army Stew
Ingredients
- Instant ramen noodles
- Korean spicy pepper paste, to taste
- Kimchi
- Hot dogs, sliced north to south
- Spam, sliced
- Tofu, sliced
- Baked beans
- American cheese slices
- Cabbage, chopped
- Onions, sliced
- Green onions, chopped
- Carrots, chopped
- Fish stock broth
Directions
- Layer all ingredients in a large saute pan or pot.
- Slowly raise cooking temperature to a low boil.
- Carefully stir all ingredients until the noodles are cooked and all other ingredients are heated through.
- Serve in bowls and enjoy.