Dosirak lunch box from Ohn Korean Eatery

- Ohn Korean Eatery opened in the Chinatown district of southwest Houston's section on May 31, 2017. Managing partner Charlie Cho demonstrates to FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone how to prepare the shaken Dosirak lunch box. The name of the dish refers to the fact that the server mixes the food by shaking it in the serving box before presenting it to the guest. He also explains the buzzer system at the restaurant and its purpose.

Dosirak Lunch Box

Ingredients

Steamed rice

Kimchi

Poached egg

Pan-seared Spam

Anchovies

Spicy red pepper sauce

Shredded seaweed

Directions