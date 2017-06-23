Dosirak lunch box from Ohn Korean Eatery
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Ohn Korean Eatery opened in the Chinatown district of southwest Houston's section on May 31, 2017. Managing partner Charlie Cho demonstrates to FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone how to prepare the shaken Dosirak lunch box. The name of the dish refers to the fact that the server mixes the food by shaking it in the serving box before presenting it to the guest. He also explains the buzzer system at the restaurant and its purpose.
Dosirak Lunch Box
Ingredients
- Steamed rice
- Kimchi
- Poached egg
- Pan-seared Spam
- Anchovies
- Spicy red pepper sauce
- Shredded seaweed
Directions
- Cook the rice and place into a small container that can be sealed for shaking and serving.
- Add other ingredients, adding or subtracting them as you wish.
- Seal container and shake until all ingredients are mixed together and serve.