Brother, sister want to be adopted together

- Texas is in desperate need of homes for the hundreds of children in foster care across the Houston area. In this edition of Finding Families, FOX 26 Morning News Weekends introduces a brother and sister who really want to live in the same family again.

Blaine, 14, loves science and wants to be a meteorologist. His sister, Brianna, 13, is focused on becoming a family law attorney. The pair has been in foster care for just about all of their childhood.

"Because there's not enough space in foster homes, they're not able to be placed together, so we do need more foster homes and homes to accommodate more children," said Atasha Kelley-Harris, Depelchin Children's Center.

Both Blaine and Brianna really want a family to not only foster them together but adopt too. To adopt Blaine and Brianna or any other children, email info@depelchin.org.