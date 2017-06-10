From NASA to the Food Network for The NANA Chef

-

Following a career change for Nancy Manlove from NASA shuttle support employee to professional chef, 'The NANA Chef' is competing as a finalist on the 13th season of the Food Network show "Food Network Star." Since she was already a great home cook, Manlove returned to college and earned a culinary degree.

Manlove, who works as a chef de cuisine at a restaurant named Eculent in Kemah, was the winner of "Cutthroat Kitchen" on Food Network and now hopes to be the next 'Food Network Star.'

The NANA Chef demonstrates to FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone how to prepare a BLT with all of the flavors, but without the carbs unlike the traditional sandwich.