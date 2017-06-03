House-cured salmon at The Ivy & James

-

Jamie Zelko, chef/partner at The Ivy & James in Evelyn's Park, shows FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone how to prepare house-cured salmon using raw salmon, dark brown sugar, kosher salt, bourbon and lemon zest. The Ivy & James, which opened on May 15, is located in a cute yellow house at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and Newcastle Drive in Bellaire, Texas. The restaurant opens from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week.