The Ivy & James uses local honey in dishes

-

The Ivy & James restaurant opened on May 15, 2017 in Evelyn's Park in the city of Bellaire, Texas. Restaurant partner Dalia Zelko demonstrates to FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone how she uses honey from a local bee colony that she rescued in two dishes offered at The Ivy & James.

With the bee population in Houston diminishing, Dalia feels that it is important to rescue this colony of bees so that they will continue to pollinate fruits and vegetables that are growing in the area.