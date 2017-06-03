Classic Cobb salad from FM Kitchen + Bar

-

Chef/owner Ryan Hildebrand of the just-opened FM Kitchen + Bar shows FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone how to prepare a classic Cobb salad and dressing.

FM Kitchen + Bar features American comfort food in a large, airy restaurant setting with additional outdoor seating and an adult playground with a stage for live music and games like cornhole and bocce ball. The name of the establishment refers to the term 'farm to market' and the initials 'FM' are used to name some rural roads that lead to the town market where farm products are sold.