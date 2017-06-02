4th annual Afro-Latin Fest until June 4

-

FOX 26 News anchor Jose Grinan was among the panelists featured as part of the opening to the 4th Annual Afro-Latin Fest at the Crowne Plaza River Oaks on 2712 Southwest Freeway. The event features more than 20 dance and percussion workshops, live music concerts, more than 25 instructors and guest artists, live dance performances, panel discussions, an art exhibit and more.

Ticket prices start at $12. For more information about the event, visit http://www.afrolatinfest.org.