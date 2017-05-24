Gadget gifts for dads & grads

- With graduation ceremonies and Father's Day ahead, Steve Greenberg Innovation Insider, author of "Gadget Nation," shares the following gift ideas from his blog:

GE Sol Lamp – “Let there be a voice for that light” GE just unveiled the FIRST lighting product with Amazon Alexa Voice Service directly inside, allowing you to use a contemporary table lamp to order your dinner, listen to the latest headlines, check the weather or give a host of other voice commands. GE’s Sol lamp brings all of the skills you’d find in a traditional Amazon Alexa product without the need for a stand-alone Alexa-device, plus tunable white light, sleep-based light and more. Homeowners need only plug in the C by GE lamp and connect to Alexa to unleash a whole new world of tech functionality and smart device interoperability throughout the home. Consumers signing up as Sol early adopters here will be first in line when product ordering goes live, also receiving a 20 percent discount off the suggested retail price of $199.99. Product is expected to ship in September from Amazon.com and CbyGE.com.

LeEco’s Le Pro3 Smartphone — It’s the smartphone where you get the whole package: sleek design, 3-months free of DIRECTV NOW and incredible performance all rolled into a smartphone with a 5.5-inch full HD display— at an AMAZING price, $350 (that’s almost a third of the price of other comparable smartphones). Le Pro3 is available directly from www.LeEco.com or through retail partners including Amazon.com, Target.com, BestBuy.com, Red Pocket Mobile, Brandsmart USA, and coming soon to Fry’s.

Waterpik® Aquarius Water Flosser­­ – If the Dad in your life doesn’t like to floss— here’s the perfect gift, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser. This is the FIRST water flosser to ever received the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance based on Safety and Effectiveness. The Waterpik® Water Flosser is a great option for those who don’t like to floss but still want a beautiful and healthy smile. It uses water pulsations to clean deep between teeth and below the gum-line. In fact, it’s clinically proven to be more effective than traditional dental floss. The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is $79.99 — check it out on https://www.waterpik.com/oral-health/

Atomic Beam Lantern – Atomic Beam brand from www.BulbHead.com now offers the Atomic Beam USA Flashlight that is up to 40 times brighter than ordinary flashlights. Atomic Beam Lantern is great for blackouts, camping, boating and emergency. Brighter than other lanterns on the market, it’s perfect for carrying, placing on a table and with its magnetic back, ideal for sticking to the hood of your car or truck. Atomic Beam Headlight is a tough grade tactical headlight with adjustable focus and three beam modes for auto, camping, outdoor and emergency. The Atomic Beam USA Flashlight is $19.99 and available at Walmart, Target and retailers nationwide. https://www.bulbhead.com/outdoor-auto/atomic-beam-flashlight-lantern.html

ROVA SELFIE DRONE — has been designed to capture unique perspectives that were previously impossible to shoot, making ordinary selfies extraordinary – all while being easy to set up and fun to fly. With obstacle avoidance technology and a user-friendly app, ROVA is changing the way you take selfies forever. Launched and controlled through IoT Group’s ROVA App (available for iOS and Android), ROVA allows anyone to fly with confidence. Its “object avoidance technology” and enclosed propellers make every flight a safe flight. For extra security, ROVA comes with four bumpers that can be attached to the polycarbonate frame, adding an extra layer of safety and absorbing any impact. ROVA redefines what it means to be social with one touch sharing to all your social media, and with 1080P video at 60fps and 12MP camera, your memories have never looked better. Save your photos or videos directly to your smartphone or store them on the included 16GB MicroSD card. Each ROVA comes with two batteries offering 8 minutes of flight time each, as well as a portable carry case and USB charging cradle. ROVA is ready to go wherever your adventures take you, anywhere, any time. ROVA is currently available on IOTGroup.com for $299. For more information, visit https://theiotgroup.com/pages/rova

Binoglas Hands-free Binoculars — Only available from Hammacher Schlemmer, these are the easy-to-use wearable binoculars that enable hands-free magnified viewing. Unlike traditional binoculars that require one to constantly keep their head and hands steady, this liberating unit is worn like traditional eyeglasses. The binoculars’ 15mm objective glass and plastic lenses provide optimal light gathering for their size while individual focusing knobs on each telescopic lens grants 4X magnification and provide an 8.2º field-of-view of 467′ at 1,093 yards. Their lightweight design makes the binoculars comfortable for extended use, enabling one to enjoy magnified visibility of a sporting event, concert, or live theatre. $99.94 http://www.hammacher.com/Product/Default.aspx?sku=87657&promo=Category-NewArrivals