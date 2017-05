Medical Marvels - blood clot survivor Annie Bierne Morning News Medical Marvels - blood clot survivor Annie Bierne A teen from Katy is a FOX 26 News Medical Marvel after surviving a life-threatening blood clot that she developed on a long flight from Asia to the U.S.

Annie Beirne share her story of survival along with Dr. Stuart Harlin, a vascular surgeon affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and UT Health.