Morning News

Hometown Friday - hand-pulled chicken with 5-spice salt from MEIN

MEIN (pronounced 'Min' per the owner), located in the Chinatown district of southwest Houston, has received rave reviews for its Cantonese cuisine.

Owner Mike Tran calls it "humble everyday food" with dishes like the house special egg noodles dry, superior soy prawns and King To spareribs. He demonstrates to FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone how to make his recipe hand-pulled chicken with five-spice salt.