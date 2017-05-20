Hometown Friday - dan dan noodles at Mala Sichuan Bistro Morning News Dan dan noodles at Mala Sichuan Bistro Mala Sichuan Bistro's chef, Jianyun Ye, was a James Beard Foundation 2017 award nominee for Best Chef/Southwest. Although another Houston chef, Hugo Ortega, took home the medal, the food at the two locations of Mala Sichuan Bistro is of James Beard nominee quality.

-

Mala Sichuan Bistro's chef, Jianyun Ye, was a James Beard Foundation 2017 award nominee for Best Chef/Southwest. Although another Houston chef, Hugo Ortega, took home the medal, the food at the two locations of Mala Sichuan Bistro is of James Beard nominee quality.

Restaurant owner Cory Xiong demonstrates to FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone how to prepare the most popular dish on the Mala Sichuan Bistro menu, dan dan noodles. She also provides instructions on how to use chopsticks and says with a smile, "It takes practice." Mala Sichuan Bistro has locations in The Montrose District and in the Chinatown district of southwest Houston.