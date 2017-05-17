Shrimp & avocado campechana from FM Kitchen + Bar Morning News Shrimp & avocado campechana from FM Kitchen + Bar A fine dining chef goes casual with his newest restaurant, FM Kitchen + Bar on Shepherd Drive in Houston. On the menu at chef/owner Ryan Hildebrand's new eatery you'll find campechana, Frito pie, Cobb salad, a burger, chicken-fried steak, ribs, chicken, pork chops, hush puppies and shakes (boozy or not).

Hildebrand closed his upscale restaurant Triniti, also on Shepherd Drive, in February 2017 to work on this new concept. FM Kitchen + Bar features comfort food, a huge outdoor playground with games and a stage for live music, not to mention a large parking lot for guests. Hildebrand demonstrates to FOX 26 News food segment contributor and his longtime friend, Cleverley Stone, how to prepare his version of campechana. It's a lighter version of the classic seafood dish and it is not drenched in red sauce.