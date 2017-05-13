Morning News

Hometown Friday - Sunrise Sandwich at McKenzie's Barbeque & Burgers

McKenzie's Barbeque & Burgers is a restaurant in Conroe, Texas where breakfast, lunch and dinner is served. In business in the same location for 23 years, the restaurant is a well-known pillar of its community.

Owner Darren McKenzie demonstrates to FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone how to prepare his Sunrise Sandwich, a delicious combination of a delicate egg crepe, wrapped around cheese and meats, and served on Texas toast.