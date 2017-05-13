Hometown Friday - unusual egg rolls at Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen Morning News Hometown Friday - unusual egg rolls at Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen It's a family affair at Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen, which opened in February 2017 in Conroe, Texas. Todd Weaver, who has two decades of experience as a bar and restaurant owner, is the owner and his brother, Dustin Weaver, is the kitchen manager.

Chef Dustin Weaver demonstrates to FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone how to prepare one of his best-selling dishes, egg rolls stuffed with grits, brisket and caramelized onions. Todd Weaver describes his commitment to locally sourcing not only his food, but the restaurant furnishings as well.