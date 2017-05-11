Dressing for King's BierHaus Red salad made with beer Morning News Dressing for King's BierHaus Red salad made with beer King's BierHaus opened its doors in the Houston Heights district in May 2017. With help from FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone, father and son team Hans and Philipp Sitter demonstrate how to prepare the restaurant's Red salad with romaine and mixed green lettuce, fresh pomegranate seeds, watermelon cubes, feta cheese, grape tomatoes and Stiegl-Radler vinaigrette salad dressing.

Stiegl-Radler is a beer and grapefruit juice beverage with a tangy, fruity flavor. This dressing would be delicious on a variety of summer salads.

Stiegl-Radler salad dressing

King's BierHaus

Ingredients

16 ounces of Stiegl-Radler Beer

3 teaspoons of orange zest

5 tablespoons minced red onion

3 teaspoons salt (King's BierHaus uses pink Himalayan salt)

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup olive oil

Directions