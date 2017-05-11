Century-old recipe for King's BierHaus Austrian potato salad Morning News Century-old recipe for King's BierHaus Austrian potato salad King's BierHaus opened its doors in the Houston Heights district in May 2017. Father and son team Hans and Philipp Sitter demonstrate how to prepare Austrian potato salad from their family's 100-year-old recipe with help from FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone. The restaurant serves German-American fusion dishes, signature cocktails, the largest Schnapps list in Texas, an exclusive Austrian-German Wine list and an extensive list of beers.

