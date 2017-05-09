Comcast contract, waiting on deposit, Miranda rights

HOUSTON (FOX 26) -
The following three questions, submitted to FOX 26 senior legal analyst Chris Tritico, were answered during a FOX 26 Morning News segment on May 9, 2017:
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON (FOX 26) -
The following three questions, submitted to FOX 26 senior legal analyst Chris Tritico, were answered during a FOX 26 Morning News segment on May 9, 2017:
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.