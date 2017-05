Bikers Against Breast Cancer ride on May 13 Morning News Bikers Against Breast Cancer ride on May 13 More than 400 motorcycle riders will take part in a 60-mile ride for the ninth annual Bikers Against Breast Cancer ride benefiting The Rose. More than 200 of them will be riding to honor the breast cancer patients in their lives or to remember the ones lost their battles to the disease.

The ride will begin at San Jacinto Harley-Davidson® on 3636 East Sam Houston Pkwy South in Pasadena and end there as well on Saturday, May 13.