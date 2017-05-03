May is Motorcycle Awareness Month Morning News May is Motorcycle Awareness Month Motorcycle Awareness Month in May is a time to remember the hundreds of motorcycle riders who die in crashes each year on Texas roadways. Vehicle drivers are encouraged to remain alert and share the road in order to help prevent deadly motorcycle crashes.

Between 2000 and 2015, motorcycle registrations have more than doubled to more than 445,000 in Texas. Unfortunately, more motorcycles on the road can translate to more deadly accidents involving motorcycle riders and passengers.

Texas had a six percent increase in riders killed in 2016, with a total of 493 deaths in addition to 2,006 riders who were seriously injured.

The Texas Department of Transportation is launching the Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles campaign to make sure drivers know the simple steps they can take to safely share the road with motorcycles and to prevent an increase in deadly crashes.