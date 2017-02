Introducing the Pokiiritto from Pokii Eatery Morning News Introducing the Pokiiritto from Pokii Eatery Pokii Eatery is a unique restaurant concept created by four friends in Houston. It is the first restaurant of its kind in town and it had its grand opening on Feb. 18, 2017.

Owner Richard Salcedo demonstrates to FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone how to prepare a Pokiiritto, the Pokii Eatery version of a Mexican burrito except the signature entree features raw fish instead of beef and beans.