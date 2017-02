Preparing a poke salad at Pokii Eatery Morning News Preparing a poke salad at Pokii Eatery Hawaiian poke is a popular food trend in Houston and poke restaurants are popping up throughout the city. Pokii Eatery is an affordable fast food raw fish restaurant that offers poke, which means no beef or chicken is served. The only cooked proteins served at Pokii Eatery are crab in the crab salad and shrimp tempura.

Hawaiian poke is a popular food trend in Houston and poke restaurants are popping up throughout the city. Pokii Eatery is an affordable fast food raw fish restaurant that offers poke, which means no beef or chicken is served. The only cooked proteins served at Pokii Eatery are crab in the crab salad and shrimp tempura.

In this segment, Pokii Eatery owner Richard Salcedo demonstrates to FOX 26 News food segment contributor Cleverley Stone how to prepare a poke bowl.