Two Houston junior chefs make the TOP 20 on Masterchef Jr.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR starts it's 5th season with 6 talented Texas kids making the first cut. The hit culinary competition series gives talented kids between the ages of 8 and 13 the chance to showcase their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of delicious challenges.

Host and award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay is joined by renowned pastry chef Christina Tosi on the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR judging panel. Together, the celebrated food experts coach and encourage the promising hopefuls to cook like pros and teach them the tricks of the trade along the way.

After a nationwide search, 40 of the best junior home cooks in the country will compete in the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR kitchen, where they will face exciting challenges, such as a beach club pop-up restaurant, and surprise celebrity guests and diners, including world-renowned chef Wolfgang Puck and the return of the Muppets.

One talented kid will be named America’s newest MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, and take home the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR trophy and $100,000 grand prize.

The four Houston junior chefs made an appearance on FOX 26 Morning News this week.

Thursday night the audition round ended and the 40 young chefs became a group of twenty. Two of our Houston contestants made it through and received a white apron from Chefs Gordon Ramsey and Christina Tosi. Shayne from Spring and Solomon from Houston They will be joined by Elisabeth from Sweetwater, that's near Abilene to represent Texas in this culinary competition.

Watch Masterchef Junior Thursday nights at 7:00PM Central on FOX 26 Houston.

