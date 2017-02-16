First on FOX - TOM+CHEE concept in Katy Morning News First on FOX - TOM+CHEE concept in Katy The combination of grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup is considered a traditional American staple of home cuisine. One restaurant concept is bringing that combination and variations of it to Katy and other U.S. cities and towns.

- The combination of grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup is considered a traditional American staple of home cuisine. One restaurant concept is bringing that combination and variations of it to Katy and other U.S. cities and towns.

The owners of TOM+CHEE received funding from the investors from the "Shark Tank" television show several years ago and there are now 25 of the restaurants throughout the U.S.

The perfect grilled cheese sandwich features warm melted cheese on the inside and crunchy grilled bread on the outside.

Mike Buckles, owner/franchisee of the TOM+CHEE restaurant that opened in Katy on Feb. 13, 2017, shares the secrets for how to make the sandwich with FOX 26 News contributor Cleverley Stone.

The Katy restaurant, which also serves salads, is the first in the Houston area but there are plans for more locations in The Woodlands and Sugar Land.