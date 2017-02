This week in church signs

- Each week Twitter features church signs from around the country.

Another gem sign from Knox Presbyterian Church spotted in New Westminster: "If you're praying for snow, PLEASE STOP." pic.twitter.com/Q54wqAl3qL — Peter Legge OBC (@_peterlegge) February 7, 2017

SIGNS OF RECOVERY: Radium Springs Baptist Church's sign was destroyed in the storm, so they got creative. #LoveIt #PrayForSWGA pic.twitter.com/p7yTNLviFl — Desirae Duncan (@DesiraeWALB) February 10, 2017