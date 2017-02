Dr. Oz teaches CPR during mass training sessions Morning News Dr. Oz teaches CPR During Mass Training Sessions Dr. Oz stopped by the Fox 26 News studios to talk about his support for the Texas Two Step, a free five-minute training in hands-only CPR that could potentially save a life.

