Game City Showcase Houston Museum District Morning News Game City Showcase Houston Museum District Selected restaurants are giving away free food in the Houston Museum District on Thursday as part of the four-day-long Game City Showcase Football Food Crawl from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Chris Williams, owner and chef of Lucille's, previews the dish he will be sharing in the event.

Thursday is the final night of the Game City Showcase that featured food for free on four nights in four neighborhoods.

For anyone who want to skip the lines, avoid the traffic and go to a variety of different parties and events in local Houston neighborhoods, then the Game City Showcase is the event -- a free one, as a matter of fact. Just RSVP at HTownShowcase.com to unlock the four-day schedule. Visitors can customize their Game Time celebrations and leave the transportation to METRO.

The Houston Mayor's Office, Houston Super Bowl Host Committee, METRO, former Houston City Council member Gordon Quan, civic leader Susan Young and community relations expert Myra Johnson are working together to coordinate the four-night community event series, which began on Monday, Jan. 30 and ends on Thursday, Feb. 2, leading up to Super Bowl LI. The different Houston neighborhood districts featured in the showcase are Midtown, Theater District, EADO and Museum District.

"Our sole mission is to help local businesses and nonprofits benefit from Super Bowl 51 coming to Houston," said event director Myra Johnson. "We want to provide free ways Houstonians can celebrate the game in their own neighborhoods and also encourage use of rail to alleviate traffic and gridlock around town. This is event 'for us and by us' to 'show love to local.'"

The event takes place each night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the designated neighborhoods.

There are also special experiences that last all week long like a Football Food Crawl by Houstonia Magazine, showcasing 15 restaurants that have agreed to provide free food and beverage sampling.

The Game City Love Scavenger Hunt by T-Mobile began on Monday, Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. and ends on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. Contestants will show love for H-Town by exploring Houston neighborhoods, answering trivia about football, visiting landmarks and local businesses for a chance to win one of three grand prizes.

The I AM HOUSTON traveling interactive selfie wall, created by official Super Bowl LI helmet artist Shelbi Nicole, will serve as key focal point. Visitors can step in front of the wall to surround themselves with words of empowerment, encouragement , creativity and collaboration to signify how Houston’s greatest assets is its people. The mural was unveiled on Monday at the Mongoose versus Cobra bar before moving to different locations each night, specifically, Batanga on Tuesday, Magpies and Peacocks on Wednesday and the John P. McGovern Museum of Health & Medical Science on Thursday.