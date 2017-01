Morning News

Game City Showcase Football Food Crawl in Midtown Houston

Rico's Morning + Noon + Night and Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen are just two of the several restaurants and bars that will be represented in the Houstonia Magazine Football Food Crawl in Midtown on Monday, Jan. 30 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. as part of the four-day-long Game City Showcase.